Hiker missing for 6 days on Mount St. Helens found alive, authorities say

A hiker missing for six days on Mount St. Helens was located by search and rescue teams and returned to safety, authorities said.

Matthew Matheny, 40, who was visiting the area from Warren, Ohio, was found on the side of the mountain leading up to the legendary volcano, officials from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Courtesy Cowlitz County Sheriffs Office

Matheny was transported to a local hospital by helicopter, authorities said. Further details on his rescue and condition were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, authorities used cell phone records to determine that Matheney was in the general area of the Blue Lake Trail, near the mountain. Witnesses also told authorities that they saw a man in gray clothing in the area, according to the sheriff's office, which stated that he may have been wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt, shorts and sandals that day.

Matheny had borrowed a friend's Subaru Outback last Thursday to drive to the mountain and go hiking, but after losing contact with him, the friend, Michael Bush, filed a missing persons report, and search and rescue teams began combing the area for him on Saturday morning.

Courtesy Cowlitz County Sheriffs Office

The gray Subaru was found unoccupied Saturday at the entrance to the Blue Lake Trail, authorities said.

At least 40 people participated in the search for Matheny, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig told ABC News. A helicopter and drone searched for him from above, ABC Portland affiliate KATU reported.

