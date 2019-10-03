Historic heat in Southern and Eastern US as major fall cool down begins

There were nearly 100 cities from Texas to Connecticut that had their hottest October temperature ever yesterday.

Some of the historic numbers include Newark, New Jersey which hit 96 Fahrenheit, Washington, D.C., Wilmington, Delaware and Baltimore, Maryland, all topped off at 98, Charlotte, North Carolina made it to 99, and Allentown, Pennsylvania reached 93.

The historic heat continues today in the South where temperatures could surpass yesterday’s readings meaning that many places could break their all-time October record again.

Take a look at the heat index forecast today across the South:

ABC News

However, a major fall cool down is in progress from the Rockies to the Midwest and into the Northeast.

Temperatures dipped by up to 30 to 35 degrees in the Midwest yesterday as this Autumn cold blast moves east.

In the Northeast, temperatures have already crashed by up to 34 degrees from yesterday’s highs.

NYC will hit 59 degrees today which is down from a record high of 93 degrees yesterday.