HomeGoods store evacuated after armed man makes threats

An armed man is in custody after officials say he threatened people inside a HomeGoods store in the Atlanta area.

The HomeGoods in Alpharetta, about 25 miles from Atlanta, was evacuated as were the neighboring businesses, authorities told reporters.

Authorities respond to the scene of an alleged gunman barricaded inside a shopping center in Alpharetta, Ga., June 14, 2022. WSB

There were no reports of shots fired, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said.

"The manager came out of the office and she just told all of us to run," one HomeGoods employee told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Authorities said the suspect, who has not been identified, was located in the store and contained at 12:20 p.m. Police said negotiators tried to speak with him.

At 1:28 p.m., authorities announced that the suspect had been taken into custody.