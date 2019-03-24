A Houston Police officer has been charged with fatally shooting his wife, a longtime elementary school librarian, according to authorities.

Belinda Hernandez, 53, was found dead in a home in Pearland, Texas, by family members on Saturday shortly before noon, Pearland Police Department Public Information Officer Jason Wells told ABC News.

After police arrived, an arrest warrant was issued for her husband, Houston Police Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, 56, Wells said. He was later taken into custody about 350 miles southwest in Kingsville, Texas, by Kingsville Police officers and Texas Department of Safety troopers, Wells said.

(Google Maps Street View) Shadycrest Elementary School in Pearland, Texas.

Hernandez was located around 3:15 p.m. at a Hampton Inn hotel just 100 north of the Mexico border, ABC Houston station KTRK reported.

The couple lived at the Pearland home where Belinda Hernandez was found, ABC Corpus Christi affiliate KIII reported.

(Kleberg County Sheriff's Office) Hilario Hernandez is pictured in a booking photo.

Hilario Hernandez is currently being held at the Kleberg County jail on a first-degree murder charge, online jail records show. He is expected to be transported back to Brazoria County, Wells said.

Hernandez was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary and had worked for the Pearland Independent School District for 15 years, according to a statement from the school district that described her as a "beloved" employee.

ABC News could not immediately reach a representative for the Houston Police Department for comment. The police department confirmed to KTRK that the sergeant was linked to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.