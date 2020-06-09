Human remains found at Chad Daybell's home, husband of Lori Vallow, mom of missing Idaho kids The remains have yet to be identified.

What are believed to be human remains have been found at the home of the current husband of Lori Vallow, whose children have been missing. The remains have yet to be identified, police said.

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's husband, walks into court for his wife's hearing on child abandonment and other charges in Lihue, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2020. The Garden Island via AP, FILE

Rexburg Police served a search warrant on Chad Daybell's home in Fremont County, Idaho, on Tuesday morning. The FBI's Salt Lake City evidence response team assisted with the execution of the warrant, Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Yi Barker told ABC News.

Daybell has been taken into custody, police said.

This is the latest development in the mysterious case involving Lori Vallow, who is currently facing trial on charges stemming from the disappearance of her two children. Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were reported missing by extended family members to police in November 2019.

Missing children Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were last seen on Sept. 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Lori Vallow, 46, was arrested in February in Hawaii on a warrant for failing to comply with a court order to produce her children. She was living on Kauai with her new husband, Daybell. She was extradited back to Idaho to face multiple felony counts, including desertion and non-support of dependent children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.