Hunter Biden case assigned to Trump-appointed judge

The president's son has agreed to a plea deal on two tax-related misdemeanors.

Hunter Biden's plea agreement and pretrial diversion has been assigned to a federal judge who was appointed by President Donald Trump, but in the past has supported presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika of the District of Delaware has been assigned to the case, according to a docket entry Wednesday, and will have the power to either approve or reject a plea agreement prosecutors brokered with Hunter Biden's legal team.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday regarding a pair of tax-related misdemeanors and a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony gun charge following a five-year Justice Department probe.

Despite her appointment to the federal bench by a Republican, Noreika's nomination was initially endorsed by two Democratic U.S. lawmakers, Delaware Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper, according to paperwork Noreika filed as part of her confirmation process.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One with President Biden, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE

She has in the past has contributed to both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates, giving $2,500 to Mitt Romney in 2012, $2,300 to John McCain in 2008 and $1,000 to Hillary Clinton the same year, according to campaign disclosure filings.

Noreika also donated several thousand dollars to Tom Cotton's Senate campaign between 2013 and 2014, and $1,000 to Rick Santorum's Senate campaign in 2005.

She has not made any federal political contributions in the last nine years.

A native of Western Pennsylvania, Noreika attended Lehigh University and Columbia University before enrolling at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, where she graduated summa cum laude in 1993. She spent more than 25 years in private practice in Wilmington, Delaware, where her practice focused on patent law, before her nomination to the district court in 2017.

As part of his plea deal, the younger Biden will acknowledge his failure to pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018, according to the agreement. For the gun charge, he will agree to pretrial diversion, with the charge being dropped if he adheres to certain terms.

He will likely avoid jail time if Noreika signs off on the deal.

The agreement would potentially end a yearslong probe by the Justice Department, according to court documents filed Tuesday.