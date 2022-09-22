Hurricane Fiona latest: Bermuda braces for impact, what to know about the next potential storm

In Bermuda, tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Thursday evening.

Hurricane Fiona, now a monster Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, is taking aim on Bermuda as hard-hit Puerto Rico looks to recover.

Latest forecast

A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Thursday evening.

A map indicates a forecast track for Hurricane Fiona on Sept. 22, 2022. ABC News

Hurricane conditions are possible overnight, depending on how closely Fiona passes the island.

On Saturday morning, a weakened Fiona will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, bringing powerful, gusty winds to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick.

The East Coast of the United States could see an increased threat of rip currents, along with choppy surf.

A map indicates the rip current threat for Hurricane Fiona, on Sept. 22, 2022. ABC News

Devastated Puerto Rico looks to recover

As Fiona charges ahead, Puerto Rico looks to recover after the storm barreled across the island this week, killing several people, knocking out power and demolishing water service.

Cars drive under a downed power pole in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2022. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

The flooding was catastrophic, with Fiona dumping up to 30 inches of rain.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the U.S. territory.

Next potential storm

A tropical wave known as Invest-98L has a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

It'll move into the western Caribbean this weekend where conditions will be ripe for tropical development. The tropical wave is heading to the warmest water source in the Atlantic Basin, which gives it the potential to become a significant hurricane.

After this weekend, models are split on its path. Most of the models take the storm into the Gulf. Some models predict a strong storm moving through Cuba and off Florida's east coast, while a few models track a weaker storm into Central America.

ABC News' Riley Winch and Max Golembo contributed to this report.