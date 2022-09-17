Tropical Storm Fiona leaves 1 dead as it heads for Puerto Rico

Rain and winds in Puerto Rico are expected to pick up Saturday after sunset.

Tropical Storm Fiona is headed for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after battering the Caribbean Islands.

One person died in the French territory of Guadeloupe, according to The Associated Press. More than 20 others were rescued amid heavy wind and rain that left 13,000 customers without power, according to the AP.

Hurricane watches and a flood watch have been issued for Puerto Rico, with a flood watch also in place for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The storm continues to move west at 13 miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings are in place from Guadeloupe to the Dominican Republic.

Fiona's center moved through the island of Guadeloupe Friday night, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across the Leeward Islands.

Six to 10 inches of rain are expected for much of Puerto Rico, with the heaviest rainfall falling overnight Saturday and Sunday as Fiona passes to the south.

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean, Sept. 17, 2022. NOAA via AP

Sustained winds of 45 to 60 miles per hour are expected for parts of southwest Puerto Rico and St. Croix Sunday night with gusts as high as 85 miles per hour.

Rain and wind pick up after sunset Saturday in Puerto Rico, with the worst conditions lasting through Sunday afternoon. Rain and gusty winds will continue for Puerto Rico through Monday morning before conditions taper off in the afternoon.

The worst conditions in the Dominican Republic are expected late Sunday morning.

It is still uncertain which track Fiona will take after leaving the Caribbean. It is expected to become a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday evening. While most models indicate it will head toward sea, some suggest it will meander near the East Coast into the later part of next week.