Hurricane Florence is slamming into the East Coast, knocking out power in North Carolina, dropping torrential rains and inundating several areas with floodwater.

Interested in Hurricane Florence? Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Here is a look at the dangerous storm by the numbers:

105 mph: Wilmington, North Carolina, was hit Friday morning by a 105 mph wind gust, the strongest wind in the city since 1958.

150: The number of people requesting rescue in flooded New Bern, North Carolina, where water levels reached 10 feet overnight.

Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP

30 inches: Preliminary reports show over 30 inches of rain in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, according to the U.S Geological Survey. If confirmed by the National Weather Service, this number would set a new record.

455,000: The number of customers without power in North Carolina.

20,000 There are 20,000 evacuees staying at shelters across North Carolina.

11 feet: Storm surge may reach this point in parts of North Carolina.

40 inches: Rainfall could reach this point.