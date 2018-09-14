Hurricane Florence by the numbers: Strongest wind gust in 60 years hits Wilmington

Sep 14, 2018, 8:38 AM ET
PHOTO: Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives in Atlantic Beach, N.C., Sept. 13, 2018. PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WATCH Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast as it makes landfall

Hurricane Florence is slamming into the East Coast, knocking out power in North Carolina, dropping torrential rains and inundating several areas with floodwater.

Interested in Hurricane Florence?

Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Florence
Add Interest

Here is a look at the dangerous storm by the numbers:

(MORE: Hurricane Florence to bring dangerous storm surge: What you need to know)

105 mph: Wilmington, North Carolina, was hit Friday morning by a 105 mph wind gust, the strongest wind in the city since 1958.

150: The number of people requesting rescue in flooded New Bern, North Carolina, where water levels reached 10 feet overnight.

PHOTO: Union Point Park is flooded with rising water from the Neuse and Trent Rivers in New Bern, N.C. Sept. 13, 2018.Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP
Union Point Park is flooded with rising water from the Neuse and Trent Rivers in New Bern, N.C. Sept. 13, 2018.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence's path: What to expect and when)

30 inches: Preliminary reports show over 30 inches of rain in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, according to the U.S Geological Survey. If confirmed by the National Weather Service, this number would set a new record.

455,000: The number of customers without power in North Carolina.

PHOTO: Waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C., Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the area.
SLIDESHOW: PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence looms over East Coast

20,000 There are 20,000 evacuees staying at shelters across North Carolina.

(MORE: How to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence)

11 feet: Storm surge may reach this point in parts of North Carolina.

40 inches: Rainfall could reach this point.

Comments