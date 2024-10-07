Hurricane Milton travel impacts: Airport closures and more

Several airports have announced temporary closures due to Milton.

Hurricane Milton is already causing travel disruptions as the storm takes aim at Florida's west coast.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Possible record storm surge is anticipated in the Tampa area. Flooding is also a risk throughout the state.

Evacuation orders have been issued in counties along Florida’s west coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee and Pasco.

Several airports have announced temporary closures ahead of landfall.

Airport closures

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and remain closed to the public "until it can assess any damage after the storm," airport officials said.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, will close at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after its last flight departs, and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter," airport officials tweeted. "Prepare and stay safe."

Orlando International Airport. Jerry Driendl/Getty Images

The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and reopen "once safe to do so," airport officials tweeted.

The Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday morning to commercial operations and reopen as soon as it's safe, officials said.

"The airport is not closed and will remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary," airport officials said. "We will resume commercial operations as soon as possible based on damage assessment."

Motorists wait in line to fill gas tanks Oct. 7, 2024, in Riverview, Fla., before Hurricane Milton makes landfall along Florida's gulf coast. Chris O'Meara/AP

Rail service changes

Amtrak announced it will operate a modified schedule due to Milton.

Among the changes, trains on its Silver Service route will terminate at Jacksonville on Monday through Thursday, not continuing on south to stops including Orlando, Tampa and Miami. Select trains on its Silver Service route will also originate at Jacksonville from Tuesday through Friday.

The company's Auto Train Service, which runs between the Washington, D.C., and Orlando areas, is canceled Tuesday through Thursday.

Brightline, Florida's high-speed rail, is also adjusting some of its scheduled trips due to Milton, including ceasing operations on Wednesday and Thursday between West Palm Beach and Orlando.

"We will resume full operations after an assessment of track conditions once the storm has passed," the rail service said in an update on X while advising passengers with reservations to refer to their email for updates.