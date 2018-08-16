Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, young daughters in Colorado

Police have arrested a Colorado man in connection to the disappearance of his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

On Wednesday night, the Frederick Police Department, working with the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, said it had arrested Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann Watts, 34, who recently disappeared with the couple's daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

Shanann, who's 15 weeks pregnant, and her children were reported missing on Monday after a family friend noticed she hadn't heard from her, according to police in Frederick, about 35 miles north of Denver.

Town of Frederick, CO

Chris Watts, 33, initially told reporters that his wife disappeared without a trace, leaving her purse and keys at home.

"When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here," he told ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver on Tuesday. "My kids are my life. ... I mean, those smiles light up my life."

Watts was being held at the Weld County Jail in Greeley, Colorado, awaiting charges, according to the Frederick Police Department.

An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for Shannan Watts (age 34), and her two daughters, Celeste and Bella Watts (ages 3&4). Shannan is also 15 weeks pregnant. Last seen in the Frederick area. Please RT pic.twitter.com/U6N8BqB4sE — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 14, 2018

Police have not disclosed the nature of his connection to the case, but multiple officers were seen searching the family’s home early Thursday morning, according to videos shared on social media video. Other videos that were shared showed a makeshift memorial for Shanann and her daughters built by friends and family in front of their home.

The department is scheduled to to release more details at a press conference later today.

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 2 of 3: Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges at this time. He will be held at the Weld County Jail. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 3 of 3: The Frederick Police Department will host a news conference to provide an update on the case at the Town of Frederick Courthouse, 333 5th Street, beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 16th. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

Emily Shapiro contributed to this story.