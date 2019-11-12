Decades after a young mom was found dead in her upstate New York home with an ax in her head, her husband was arrested for second-degree murder.

Brighton Police Department Chief Charles David Catholdi called the crime "one of the worst outcomes of domestic violence this agency has investigated."

The evening of Feb. 19, 1982, police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor, said police, and officers were led to the home of James and Cathleen Krauseneck in the Rochester area, where 29-year-old Cathleen Krauseneck was found with a blow to her head from an ax.

Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via USA Today Network

The crime was initially reported as a burglary, authorities said. The Krausenecks' 3-year-old daughter was home when her mother died, Catholdi said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Police did not elaborate on what led to James Krauseneck's arrest decades later, but did say a "fresh look" with help from the FBI began in 2015.

Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via USA Today Network, FILE

Catholdi stressed that there's no single piece of evidence that points to James Krauseneck, but said investigators looked at the totality of circumstances and the timeline.

DNA, fingerprints and the lack there of "can speak volumes," Catholdi said, and he said it's telling that no DNA evidence at the scene "belongs to anybody else" other than James Krauseneck.

Catholdi also said investigators reexamined the timeline which he said proves James Krauseneck "was in the home at the time of the homicide."

An indictment was unsealed Friday. Krauseneck surrendered the same day and was charged with second-degree murder by way of a grand jury indictment, authorities said. His defense attorneys did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Krauseneck was 30 years old at the time of the alleged crime. Now 67 and living in Arizona, he was arraigned on Friday and released on $100,000 bail, Catholdi said.

The trial is scheduled to begin on June 2, prosecutors said.