Husband of missing Georgia woman Imani Roberson charged with her murder

Roberson was last seen alive on July 16 having dinner with her mother.

The husband of Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother of four who disappeared last month, has been arrested and charged with her murder, police announced Saturday.

Donell Anderson has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said at a press conference. More charges are still possible.

The body of Roberson was found on Friday and Anderson was arrested in in an apartment in Atlanta, Levett said.

Levett said another arrest will be made in this death, but did not identify the suspect.

"Our family is devastated," Clarine Andujar-White, the mother of the missing woman, said at a press conference Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.