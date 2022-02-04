Icy roads lead to 2 major pileups on Texas highways

The conditions were caused by the winter storm sweeping across the country.

The winter storm that's hitting the country with frigid temperatures and icy precipitation caused two major highway crashes in Texas Thursday night.

Ten cars were involved in the pileup at Westpark Toll Road, just outside of Houston, the police said. The cars hit a patch of ice on the westbound lanes, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's office.

There were no major injuries reported in this crash, and the scene was cleared by the morning rush hour, police said.

Around the same time, a 14-car pile-up took place on I-35 near Austin.

Icy conditions were also behind this crash, investigators said.

One motorist suffered minor injuries and refused to be transported for treatment, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted later in the night.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has warned residents to stay off the roads as the storm has caused damage to roads, power lines and other services.