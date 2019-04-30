Authorities in Iowa say they are investigating whether a bullet that killed a former college softball player as she drove home from work may have been an errant shot fired by someone hunting illegally.

Micalla Rettinger, 25, was driving around 2:30 a.m. Sunday southbound on Highway 218 when the bullet shattered the driver’s side window of her Jeep and struck her in the neck, according to police.

Rettinger, who was heading home from a bar where she worked, was crossing a bridge over Brinker Lake and the Cedar River, authorities said. The area, they said, is heavily wooded.

"It's a state park out that way. … There's islands out that way. We've been made aware that some illegal hunting may have been taking place on a couple of those locations," Maj. Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department said.

Leibold told ABC News Tuesday that it was not legal to hunt at 2 a.m.

Rettinger managed to pull over near the Greenhill Road exit but was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend Adam Kimball, 32, whom she'd been driving home with, was struck in the face by the same bullet but is expected to survive, police said.

Rettinger, who had plans to become a dentist, was a 2016 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned a degree in biology and was "an outstanding outfielder" for the softball team, the university said.

"It's a devastating loss. … She was very well-liked," said Jerek Wolcott, the university’s assistant athletic director for communications. "One of her teammates described her as a sister."

On Tuesday night, the team planned to hold a moment of silence for Rettinger during its last home game.

"I can still see the smile on her face and I remember the way she always thought of other people first in a genuine way," softball coach Ryan Jacobs said in a statement. "When we had youth camps, she was the one that all of the kids on campus would be drawn to. This is a huge loss to our team and everyone that knew her."

Authorities said they were investigating a number of leads and were asking anyone who may have a surveillance or trail camera that might have recorded something to call the Waterloo police.

A $5,000 reward for information has been offered.