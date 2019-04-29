A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed on an Iowa highway and police are looking for the gunman who fired the fatal shot.

Micalla Rettinger was on her way home from work, driving on Highway 218 from Cedar Rapids to Waterloo, when her car was struck by a single gunshot, the Waterloo Police said.

The bullet went into her window, fatally hitting Rettinger in the neck, police said.

A passenger, 32-year-old Adam Kimball, was also struck and seriously injured, Waterloo Police spokesman Major Joe Leibold told ABC News.

Jeff Reinitz/The Courier

A third person in the car survived uninjured, police said.

It's not clear where the bullet come from, Leibold said.

No one has been arrested, Leibold said, and he would not say if police have suspects in mind.

"There is nothing to indicate the victims in this case were in anyway involved in any activity that would have caused them to be targeted in this manner," police said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waterloo police at 319-291-4340 Option 7.

A $5,000 reward for information has been offered.