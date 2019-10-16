'I'm not gonna stop 'til I find this baby': Why 1 woman refuses to give up search for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney

Oct 16, 2019, 12:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Kamille McKinney in an undated photo.PlayAlabama Law Enforcement Agency
WATCH 3-year-old kidnapped from outside birthday party in Alabama: Police

Days into the desperate search for an abducted 3-year-old Alabama girl, the head of a local missing persons group is refusing to stop -- because she said she's been in this family's shoes.

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was playing with other children at an outdoor birthday party in Birmingham on Saturday night when she vanished, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued but the Birmingham police said earlier this week that there was no information on Kamille's whereabouts.

"I'm not gonna stop 'til I find this baby," Jasmaine Deloach, the head of Angel Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons in Birmingham, told ABC News on Wednesday. "I know how it feels."

PHOTO: Kamille McKinney in an undated photo. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Kamille McKinney in an undated photo.
(MORE: A plea to kidnapper days into search for 3-year-old girl: 'Bring this baby home')

Deloach said she started this organization after her 16-year-old daughter was a victim of human trafficking nearly five years ago. She said her daughter was later found states away. No one was arrested in her daughter's case, which is still under investigation.

Now Deloach works to help law enforcement and comfort families of missing persons.

Deloach said she learned from her daughter's case that often when kidnappers see the law enforcement and media presence intensifying, "they panic."

(MORE: Police desperate for information on missing 3-year-old girl, 2 persons of interest in custody)

That's why at a Monday night vigil for Kamille, Deloach said she appealed directly with the unknown people who took the little girl, pleading, "She might not even remember who you are, so if you have any heart, please let her go."

"If they don't want to deal with the officers, they can call my number," Deloach told ABC News. "We're begging."

"I don't want a bad outcome from all of this," Deloach said. "I pray no one hurts this baby."

(MORE: Jayme Closs says she's feeling 'stronger every day' 1 year after terrifying kidnapping)

Deloach said she's also talking with those in the community to try to get new information and putting up flyers at local businesses. She said she's hoping store clerks will rewind their surveillance tapes to review them for anything suspicious.

Two persons of interest were brought in during the search for Kamille but all charges against them are unrelated to the disappearance, authorities said Tuesday.

(MORE: Why the first 72 hours in a missing persons investigation are the most critical, according to criminology experts)

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to immediately call 911 or Birmingham police at 205-254-1757.

Rewards totaling $6,000 have been offered for information.

Deloach said if the kidnapper does not want to call police, he or she can call the Angel Arms Operation missing persons group at 205-585-8076.