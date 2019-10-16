Days into the desperate search for an abducted 3-year-old Alabama girl, the head of a local missing persons group is refusing to stop -- because she said she's been in this family's shoes.

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was playing with other children at an outdoor birthday party in Birmingham on Saturday night when she vanished, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued but the Birmingham police said earlier this week that there was no information on Kamille's whereabouts.

"I'm not gonna stop 'til I find this baby," Jasmaine Deloach, the head of Angel Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons in Birmingham, told ABC News on Wednesday. "I know how it feels."

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Deloach said she started this organization after her 16-year-old daughter was a victim of human trafficking nearly five years ago. She said her daughter was later found states away. No one was arrested in her daughter's case, which is still under investigation.

Now Deloach works to help law enforcement and comfort families of missing persons.

Deloach said she learned from her daughter's case that often when kidnappers see the law enforcement and media presence intensifying, "they panic."

That's why at a Monday night vigil for Kamille, Deloach said she appealed directly with the unknown people who took the little girl, pleading, "She might not even remember who you are, so if you have any heart, please let her go."

"If they don't want to deal with the officers, they can call my number," Deloach told ABC News. "We're begging."

"I don't want a bad outcome from all of this," Deloach said. "I pray no one hurts this baby."

Please keep sharing her picture. 3-year-old Kamille McKinney is still missing. You can stay anonymous and report tips - to 205-254-7777 @abc3340 #liveon3340 pic.twitter.com/sDdsLh19RT — Sarah Snyder (@sarah3340) October 16, 2019

Deloach said she's also talking with those in the community to try to get new information and putting up flyers at local businesses. She said she's hoping store clerks will rewind their surveillance tapes to review them for anything suspicious.

Kamille McKinney, age 3, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Oct 12, 2019, in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community of Birmingham, AL. She wore a pink t-shirt, leopard print shorts, no shoes, and yellow, white, & blue hair bows. Help the #FBI find her: https://t.co/Z82VoF1hjq pic.twitter.com/wfUddQvzaX — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) October 14, 2019

Two persons of interest were brought in during the search for Kamille but all charges against them are unrelated to the disappearance, authorities said Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to immediately call 911 or Birmingham police at 205-254-1757.

Rewards totaling $6,000 have been offered for information.

Deloach said if the kidnapper does not want to call police, he or she can call the Angel Arms Operation missing persons group at 205-585-8076.