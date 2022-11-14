'I'm still numb': Only child of Buffalo massacre victim opens up on coping with grief

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Wayne Jones said his fondest childhood memory of his mother, Celestine Chaney, was accompanying her to the grocery store to buy ingredients for strawberry shortcake.

He said it's still difficult to fathom that his mother was killed in a racially motivated May 14 mass shooting at a supermarket on the east side of Buffalo while shopping for what she needed for the same dessert.

"It's just senseless," Jones, who was the 65-year-old Chaney's only child, told ABC News.

This video profile is part of ABC News' continued reporting on the Buffalo mass shooting.

He said his mother survived breast cancer and three brain aneurysms, calling it "ironic" that she would be fatally shot while shopping for groceries.

Wayne Jones speaks about his mother, 65-year-old Celestine Chaney, who was killed in the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in the East Side neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. Alysha Webb/ABC News

In the six months since the attack, Jones said he has coped with his grief by throwing himself into coaching youth football and trying to be strong for his family, including his six children.

He said some days he feels he is recovering from the shock of the killings but is often cast back into his grief by a hug from a well-wisher or a word of condolence.

"It really doesn't heal because there's always an event. There's always something to go to," Jones told ABC News. "I'm still numb from the whole situation."