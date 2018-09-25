Women's rights activist and attorney Gloria Allred lauded the sentencing of Bill Cosby, saying it "has been a long journey to justice for all of the accusers."

Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in a state prison by a judge who described him as a "sexually violent predator." The comedian once known as "America's Dad" was led out of the Norriston, Pennsylvania, courtroom in handcuffs shortly thereafter.

Outside the courthouse, Allred, who represented some of Cosby's accusers, said she's "glad the judgment day has finally come for Mr. Cosby."

"This is a very important day," she said. "Judgment day has come."

She also accused Cosby of showing no remorse, as did Judge Steven O'Neill during the sentencing hearing.

Allred said she was "very proud" of the victims who came forward and cooperated with the investigation, despite the statute of limitations' running out.

Chelan Lasha, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1986, when she was 17, said she'd hoped for a harsher sentence.

"But I'm very happy to know that Mr. Cosby will do time in prison -- that he's touchable like he touched us," Lasha said.

After Allred and Lasha spoke, Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt took to the podium, describing the case as "the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States."

"Dr. Cosby has been one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States for over the last 50 years," Wyatt said in reaction to Cosby's sentencing. "He has also been one of the greatest educators of men and boys over the last 50 years. This was not pointed out to the jury or allowed in court because the racist and sexist mass media was attacking and denouncing Mr. Cosby."

In April, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, the former director of operations of women's basketball at Temple University, Cosby's alma mater. Cosby assaulted Constand, who once considered him a mentor, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

O'Neill ordered Cosby to serve in "total confinement" for "no less than three years and no more than 10 years." The two-day hearing was attended by a dozen women who had accused Cosby of sexual assault.

"Today, justice was served," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters on Tuesday. "It's been a long time coming, but it arrived when a convicted felon named William H. Cosby left the courtroom in handcuffs."

Steel said that Cosby has "been able to hide his true self" for decades. "Finally, Bill Cosby has been unmasked, and we've seen the real man as he's heading off to prison."

ABC News' Chris Francescani and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.