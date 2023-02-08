Infant shot, 2 adults dead in house shooting

Authorities did not disclose the age of the child.

An infant has been shot and two adults have been pronounced dead following a shooting inside a North Carolina home, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:28 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of Bunce Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina, about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg.

“When officers arrived on scene they located two adult victims inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds and they were pronounced deceased on scene,” the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement following the shooting.

The other victim, an infant, was also struck by gunfire and taken to a local area hospital for treatment. Authorities did not disclose the age of the child or if the infant had any relation to the two who were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Fayetteville Police Department did not give any further details on the condition of the baby or the severity of the injuries suffered in the shooting.

Authorities have closed off the road in both directions as they continue to investigate.

“Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation, and the investigation is ongoing,” said the Fayetteville Police Department. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).