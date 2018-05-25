3 injured, 2 critically, in Portland hit-and-run

Multiple people have been injured in a hit-and-run crash in Portland, Oregon, according to police.

Three women were struck around 10 a.m. and transported to local hospitals, the Portland Police Department said in a press conference. Two of the women were injured critically, and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened near Portland State University, The Associated Press reported. The victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck, police said.

