9 injured after NY passenger bus drives off overpass in the Bronx, is left hanging The bus went over the rail to the ground below.

Various people were injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and was left hanging off an overpass in New York City's Bronx.

The New York Police Department told WABC that the incident happened at 11:10 p.m. Thursday on the Cross Bronx Expressway at University Avenue.

WABC confirmed at least seven to eight people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident. Most injuries were minor, though the driver suffered the most severe injuries and is in serious condition.

The New York City Fire Department tweeted Friday night that there were nine total injuries.

"FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time," the FDNY wrote on Twitter.

All those injured have been transported to an area hospital.

Authorities said the operator of the MTA Articulated Bus may have experienced some sort of brake failure or didn't properly navigate the turn.

The bus went over the rail to the ground below, where it had to be secured by the FDNY.

Photos shared on social media show it dangling from the overpass.

In an audio recording from the FDNY obtained by ABC News, a dispatcher is heard saying, "Continue rescue. We have a tandem bus over the bridge, half of it is hanging off the bridge, there’s people inside.”

The intersection is now shut down and the bus is waiting to be towed.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

ABC News' Bridget Stevens contributed to this report.