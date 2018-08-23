Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts was killed from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy

Aug 23, 2018, 3:46 PM ET
Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, went missing after going out for a jog on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.PlayPoweshiek County Sheriff's Office
WATCH New details and more questions about murder suspect's legal status in the US

Slain Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries" according to the preliminary results of her autopsy, officials said Thursday.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old rising sophomore at the University of Iowa, disappeared the evening of July 18 while jogging in the rural farming town of Brooklyn, a close-knit community of about 1,500 residents.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, went missing while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Mollie Tibbetts, 20, went missing while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Mollie Tibbetts is pictured in a photo posted to Facebook, July 20, 2018.
Mollie Tibbetts is pictured in a photo posted to Facebook, July 20, 2018.

Her alleged killer, 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, led investigators to the college student's body in a farm field on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The manner of death was ruled homicide, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

"Further examination may result in additional findings," officials added.

Cristhian Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa.
Cristhian Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa.

A first-degree murder charge was filed Tuesday against Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, sparking a renewed debate over immigration status.

Rivera has not yet entered a plea. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 31.

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.

