Jan. 6 committee interviews Brad Raffensperger, will move to hold former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in contempt

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack plans to move forward Wednesday with criminal contempt proceedings against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who declined to cooperate with a panel subpoena and answer committee questions.

On Tuesday, committee members spent four hours interviewing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a source familiar with the interview confirmed to ABC News.

Raffensberger was the target of a pressure campaign from then-President Donald Trump and his aides and allies last year over the results of the presidential election in Georgia. Joe Biden was the first Democrat to carry the state in a presidential election in nearly three decades.

On Wednesday evening the panel will take up a criminal contempt report recommending the full House of Representatives hold Clark, the former acting head of the DOJ's civil division, in contempt of Congress -- the same action taken against Trump adviser Steve Bannon several weeks ago.

A full House vote is needed to refer the matter to the Biden Justice Department for further action.

Clark was reportedly in touch with Trump frequently after the 2020 election and was allegedly a major proponent of baseless election fraud claims inside the Trump administration.

He circulated a draft letter inside the Justice Department to urge Georgia's governor and top Georgia officials to convene the state legislature to investigate voter fraud claims.

Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to testify and turn over records to House investigators, and has pleaded not guilty. A trial has not yet been scheduled.