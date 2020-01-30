E. Jean Carroll requests Trump's DNA related to sexual assault allegation She claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who has claimed Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s, asked Thursday for a DNA sample from the president to compare to the genetic material on a dress she says she wore at the time of the alleged assault.

Trump has consistently denied these allegations, which last year trigged a defamation suit from Carroll.

E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo in New York, June 23, 2019. Craig Ruttle/AP, FILE

“This case turns on whether Donald Trump lied when he said that he had not sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll and, in fact, had never even met her. Testing unidentified male DNA on the dress she wore during that assault has become standard operating procedure in these circumstances given the remarkable advances in DNA technology, particularly where, as is the case here, other potential contributors have been excluded," Roberta Kaplan, Partner, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, and counsel for E. Jean Carroll, said in a statement.

"As a result, we’ve requested a simple saliva sample from Mr. Trump to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for him to object," Kaplan said.

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, before his departure to Michigan and Iowa, Jan. 30, 2020. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

The request came in a letter to the president’s attorney, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.