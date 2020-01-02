'Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein' podcast, two-hour ABC News special on Epstein and women who survived his crimes New episodes in the eight-part podcast will be available on Thursdays.

More than a decade ago, mysterious financier Jeffrey Epstein was investigated by local and federal authorities in Florida for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.

But despite what appeared to be overwhelming evidence of a horrifying pattern of abuse, Epstein managed to escape all but minor charges, striking a sweetheart deal with the government that required him to spend just 13 months in jail while granting him and his alleged co-conspirators immunity from federal prosecution.

Years later, in the wake of Epstein’s sudden arrest and shocking demise, those teenage girls -- now women -- are still seeking answers to their fundamental questions about their abuser and his allies.

The ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio share the stories of those women who have fought to have their voices heard, as well as the lawyers and investigators who tried to bring Epstein to justice, in a two-hour broadcast special and an eight-part podcast. We also retrace Epstein’s rise from modest roots to the very intersection of wealth and power, seeking to uncover the forces that shielded Epstein from justice.

"Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein" airs on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The podcast, hosted by ABC News' Mark Remillard, is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the ABC News app starting Jan. 2 with new episodes posting Thursdays.

