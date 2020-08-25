Jerry Falwell Jr. officially resigns from Liberty University The embattled religious leader says he informed the school Monday night.

After a daylong back and forth, Jerry Falwell Jr. officially resigned from Liberty University Monday night, he told ABC News.

The embattled religious leader told ABC News he submitted his resignation letter to the school late Monday night.

The move came hours after the school said that he agreed to resign as its president, after which Falwell reversed his decision after media outlets announced it.

The conservative leader has come under scrutiny after he was mired in an alleged sex scandal involving his wife and a business partner.

