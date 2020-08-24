Transcript for Influential Christian conservative mired in alleged sex scandal

Now, to reports one of the president's most vocal evangelical supporters could be stepping down from liberty university amid details of an alleged sex scandal Jerry Falwell Jr. Claiming his wife had an affair. The young man saying, that is not the real story. And as details emerge tonight, those reports Falwell is resigning, what he told our Kyra Phillips late today about that. Reporter: Tonight, multiple reports claiming liberty university president Jerry Falwell Jr. Has resigned. One of the most influential figures in the Christian conservative movement mired in an alleged sex scandal. He's told ABC news that he has not stepped down yet. The prominent evangelical's young business partner making the scathing claim of a seven-year affair with his wife. In an interview with reuters, he says "Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room." He met the couple in 2012 as a 20-year-old in Miami. On Sunday, Falwell went public, saying Granda had an affair with his wife but said he wasn't involved. In a statement, he accuses Granda of blackmail. "He began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family and liberty university unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies." Granda denies the blackmail accuse sags, even releasing this call with her. His new thing is like telling me every time he hooks up with people, like I don't have feelings or something. You're going to make her jealous, Gian. Yeah. Aw, I'm not trying to do that. Reporter: As president of liberty university, the largest Christian university in the country, Falwell's 2016 endorsement provided a major boost to then candidate Donald Trump. Falwell recently placed on an indefinite leave of absence from the university after he posted this off-color photo on social media of him and his wife's assistant on a yacht, that he says was a joke. David, I talked to Falwell multiple times today and again tonight and he insists he has not resigned as president of liberty university yet and that he hasn't violated any of the university's standards of conduct and that his marriage is rock solid. All right, Kyra Phillips with us tonight. Thank you.

