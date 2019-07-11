New Jersey dog defends neighbor's home from hungry bear

Jul 10, 2019, 10:06 PM ET
PHOTO: A New Jersey dog defended his neighbors home after he saw a bear was rummaging through the backyard. PlayMark Stinziano
WATCH Dog scares off backyard bear

A dog from New Jersey is being praised for its bravery after scaring off a bear in its neighbor's backyard.

It happened on Tuesday in the town of Hewitt, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Mark Stinziano posted home security video on Facebook that shows the face-off between the black bear and his neighbor's dog, Riley.

(MORE: Dog safely returned after it was stolen from soccer star's home)

In the clip, the bear can seen tearing down Stinziano's bird feeder before Riley comes charging in from next door.

PHOTO: A New Jersey dog was able to scare off a bear that was in a neighbors backyard. Mark Stinziano
A New Jersey dog was able to scare off a bear that was in a neighbor's backyard.

Riley's owner, Alan Tlusty, told ABC New York station WABC that this is just business as usual for his courageous canine.

(MORE: Bloodhound helps rescue 12-year-old girl missing in Wyoming desert)

"He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time," Stinziano wrote on Facebook. "Now he is keeping them safe! Riley-1 Bear-0."