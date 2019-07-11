A dog from New Jersey is being praised for its bravery after scaring off a bear in its neighbor's backyard.

It happened on Tuesday in the town of Hewitt, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Mark Stinziano posted home security video on Facebook that shows the face-off between the black bear and his neighbor's dog, Riley.

In the clip, the bear can seen tearing down Stinziano's bird feeder before Riley comes charging in from next door.

Mark Stinziano

Riley's owner, Alan Tlusty, told ABC New York station WABC that this is just business as usual for his courageous canine.

"He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time," Stinziano wrote on Facebook. "Now he is keeping them safe! Riley-1 Bear-0."