Transcript for Bloodhound helps rescue 12-year-old girl missing in Wyoming desert

Jesse stubborn. And she's Harry and Julie. In their six and one half years together at this Jeff Kosier found as this pair has become inseparable. She likes to just. Be on her own she doesn't like anybody near her patrol car. She has her own thing. Victor on Tuesday there were on a routine Connolly assisting another agency in Wyoming when they got a different call a twelve year old girl had gone missing the night before and they jumped right in town had a good starting point as away from her house. Collected the senator article from her bedroom. And what were we last Aaron video. From they are debt beef author says Jesse was on a mission to find either she didn't braved ninety degree weather and a cactus field she worked through. All the cactus and has pulled him out of her feet her nose and her lips as we're going. They eventually landed at a home in the area and with the night Jesse pulled her around back. A I was wondering why she wanted to go to this house so bad and I thought it was because of the dog that was playing outside. I thought it was because the kids are out there but it wasn't it's because this little human that we are looking forwards. Fifty yards or twenty years behind the house and she says finding that little human changed her life and muscle mom of a child about that same age. And she was obviously alone and afraid all night long so fining her sitting behind a bush and just almost. You could tell she was like happy somebody found her just it was awesome everything came out just perfect. Oh.

