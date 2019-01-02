New Jersey lost the most residents, Vermont gained the most in 2018, study says

More people moved out of New Jersey than any other state in 2018, according to a study by moving company United Van Lines.

The study found that 66.8 percent of moves in New Jersey were outbound, with 34.73 percent of those listing work as their reason for leaving, and another 34.51 percent listing their reason as retirement, the results from United Van Lines' 2018 National Movers' Study show.

The Garden State has ranked in the top 10 outbound states for the last decade, according to United Van Lines. Rounding out the list for outbound migration in 2018 were Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Kansas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Iowa, Montana and Michigan, the study stated.

We've got the top 10 states people moved to in 2018! Plus, the top reasons why. Head over to learn more: https://t.co/oMqxX32o6n pic.twitter.com/XJuuXDb5RG — United Van Lines (@unitedvanlines) January 2, 2019

On the flip side, more people moved to Vermont than any other state, with a rate of 72.6 percent for inbound migration, the study showed. Of the new residents, 34.38 percent said they moved because of their job and another 31.25 percent said they planned to retire there.

STOCK/Getty Images

The other states popular with those seeking to re-locate in 2018 included Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, South Dakota and the District of Columbia.

In addition, the most people seeking a lifestyle change flocked to Idaho, while New Mexico saw the largest percentage (42.74 percent) of retirees, according to the study.

STOCK/Getty Images

The states with the most balanced number of inbound and outbound residents were Arkansas and Mississippi, the study showed.

United Van Lines tallied the number of its shipments in and out of every state to get the results for its 42nd annual study.