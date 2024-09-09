Johnny Gaudreau's widow announces pregnancy with their 3rd child at memorial service

The brothers were riding bikes when they were struck and killed by a driver.

The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith Gaudreau, announced her pregnancy with their third child at Monday's memorial service for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith Gaudreau said at the service. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever -- it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

Meredith Gaudreau, wife of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player John Gaudreau carries their children Noa and Johnny as she arrives for his funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pa., Sept. 9, 2024. Matt Rourke/AP

She called the pregnancy a "total surprise."

"John was beaming and so excited," she said. "His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me."

Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on Jan. 2, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images, FILE

Their first child, daughter Noa Harper Gaudreau, was born Sept. 30, 2022. Their second, son Johnny Edward Gaudreau, was born Feb. 22.

"Noa, our oldest, hasn't even turned 2 yet. In less than three years of marriage, we've created a family of five," Meredith Gaudreau said at the memorial service. "It doesn't even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John's three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances."

The remains of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player John Gaudreau his and his brother Matthew's funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pa., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Matt Rourke/AP

"To my babies, daddy loves you all so much and you have the best daddy in the world," she said.

On Aug. 29, Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. The suspected driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto, according to police.

Matthew Gaudreau's wife is also pregnant with their first child.

The Gaudreau brothers died the night before their sister, Katie, was set to get married, according to their former coaches.

Mourners arrive for a funeral for Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player John Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pa., Sept. 9, 2024. Matt Rourke/AP

The brothers were "always side by side" and "absolute best friends," Meredith Gaudreau wrote on Instagram two days after their deaths.

"I don't think John could live a day without you so I'm comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven," she said in a message to her brother-in-law.

Brothers Johnny Gaudreau (R) and Matthew Gaudreau of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies to win their fifth Beanpot Championship, Feb. 10, 2014, in Boston. Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

"Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather," she added, pledging to take care of his wife, Madeline, and their future son.

"Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp," she said.