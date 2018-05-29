A South Carolina TV news station is in mourning after two journalists covering subtropical storm Alberto were killed when a tree fell on their car.

The large tree -- about 3 feet in diameter -- fell at least 30 feet as anchor Michael McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were in a car on a highway in Polk County, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, Tryon Fire Department Chief Geoffrey Tennant said.

The engine was running when rescue crews reached the car, Tennant said.

"I have never seen an event like this one," Tennant said, calling it a "freak of nature."

WYFF

"I had done an interview with Mr. McCormick about 10 minutes before we got the call," Tennant said at a news conference Monday. "And we had talked a little bit about how he wanted us to stay safe and how we wanted him to stay safe."

WYFF

McCormick and Smeltzer worked for WYFF, an NBC station in Greenville, South Carolina.

WYFF

"Our hearts are broken," WYFF anchor Carol Goldsmith wrote on Twitter. "These fine two co-workers died today when a tree fell on their news vehicle. They were covering flooding in Polk Co. Rest In Peace. May the angels lead you home."

Our hearts are broken. These fine two co-workers died today when a tree fell on their news vehicle. They were covering flooding in Polk Co. Rest In Peace. May the angels lead you home. https://t.co/IPIWGKahsu — Carol Goldsmith (@CarolGWYFF4) May 28, 2018

"You will not meet a kinder, more professional, joyous and giving person than [McCormick]," tweeted WYFF anchor Allyson Powell. "I am better for knowing him."

I have no words. You will not meet a kinder, more professional, joyous and giving person than @MikeMcCWYFF I am better for knowing him. https://t.co/h5QhYKpwL2 — Allyson Powell (@Allyd83WYFF4) May 28, 2018

Journalists from other news stations, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also shared their condolences.

I just spoke to our friends at WYFF to offer my condolences on behalf of all South Carolinians for the tragic loss of these two young men. It is with heavy hearts that Peggy and I lift up our prayers tonight. https://t.co/YU4ZEWrCr7 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 29, 2018

Please spare a moment to mourn for two good men, good journalists, killed while doing their jobs today. Mike McCormick and Aaron Smeltzer worked for WYFF and died covering weather danger in Tryon NC. — Gordon R. Dill (@GordonRDill) May 28, 2018