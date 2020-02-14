Joy Behar officiates Valentine's Day wedding live on 'The View' Sarah Chrisman and Bo Allbritton tied the knot in an impromptu wedding.

Dr. Ruth says she's concerned about the 'loneliness' of millennials

Dr. Ruth says she's concerned about the 'loneliness' of millennials Heidi Gutman/ABC

"The View" co-hosts and audience gathered unexpectedly on Valentine's Day for an impromptu wedding ordained by none other than co-host Joy Behar.

Sarah Chrisman and James "Bo" Allbritton, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, met in 2008 while shopping at a Best Buy. After three years of dating, their relationship came full circle when Allbritton asked for Chrisman to marry him in the middle of a Target shopping trip.

On Friday, Behar added married the couple live on "The View" with her own comedic spin.

In addition to getting married on live television, the newlyweds received a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Behar recently received her license to officiate and perform marriages in New York State.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.