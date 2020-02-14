Joy Behar officiates Valentine's Day wedding live on 'The View'
Sarah Chrisman and Bo Allbritton tied the knot in an impromptu wedding.
"The View" co-hosts and audience gathered unexpectedly on Valentine's Day for an impromptu wedding ordained by none other than co-host Joy Behar.
Sarah Chrisman and James "Bo" Allbritton, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, met in 2008 while shopping at a Best Buy. After three years of dating, their relationship came full circle when Allbritton asked for Chrisman to marry him in the middle of a Target shopping trip.
On Friday, Behar added married the couple live on "The View" with her own comedic spin.
In addition to getting married on live television, the newlyweds received a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Behar recently received her license to officiate and perform marriages in New York State.
