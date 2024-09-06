The 52-page motion exceeded the 10-page limit, the judge said.

Judge denies bid to reopen Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case because motion was too long

A New Mexico judge has denied an attempt by prosecutors to reopen the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin over the fatal on-set "Rust" shooting because the state's motion was too long, court filings show.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer had previously dismissed the case against the actor during the trial after finding that the state concealed ammunition evidence from the defense.

In this July 11, 2024 file photo, Alec Baldwin attends his trial on involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Ramsay De Give/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Prosecutors last week filed a motion seeking to have the judge reconsider her dismissal, arguing that there were "insufficient facts" to support the ruling and that Baldwin's due process rights were not violated.

Marlowe Sommer denied the 52-page motion, writing in her order issued on Thursday that the state did not obtain advance leave to file a motion in excess of the 10-page limit.

"Given the procedural posture of the case, the Court must enforce the local rule to regulate the Court's docket and promote judicial efficiency," Marlow Sommer wrote.

Marlowe Sommer granted the defense's motion to dismiss the case with prejudice on day three of the July trial. Baldwin's attorneys had claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set shooting was "concealed" from them.

The judge said in court on July 12 while issuing her ruling that the state's discovery violation regarding the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence "injected needless delay into the proceedings," approached "bad faith" and was "highly prejudicial to the defendant."

Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year on involuntary manslaughter over the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, months after prosecutors initially dropped the case amid the investigation.

Hutchins was fatally shot by the actor on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.

Alec Baldwin reacts as he sits between his attorneys at the conclusion of his trial for involuntary manslaughter in First Judicial District Court, July 12, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Ramsay de Give/Pool/Getty Images, FILE

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death in March. Prosecutors argued during the trial that the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed her and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

Gutierrez is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, the maximum for the offense.

Following the dismissal of Baldwin's case, her attorneys filed an expedited motion for a new trial or dismissal of her case based on what they call "severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State."

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Sept. 26.