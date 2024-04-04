Trump had argued in part that the charges violated his First Amendment rights.

Judge denies Trump's motion to have Georgia election case dismissed on 1st Amendment grounds

A Fulton County judge on Thursday denied a motion from former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants seeking to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out based on First Amendment challenges.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four co-defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.