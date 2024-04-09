Trump attorneys said the order hamstrings his campaign and legal defense.

Judge to hear Trump appeal of limited gag order in hush money case

A New York appellate court on Tuesday will hear former President Donald Trump’s appeal of a limited gag order imposed on him by the judge overseeing his hush money prosecution.

The filings are sealed so how Trump’s attorneys plan to argue isn’t known, but they have previously complained the gag order hamstrings the presumptive Republican nominee in both his political campaign and his legal defense.

The challenge is structured using an administrative petition against Judge Juan Merchan, who has barred Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors and court staff.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a GOP fundraiser, Apr. 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP

Merchan recently expanded the gag order to include his family members after Trump repeatedly attacked the judge’s daughter over her work for a Democratic political consulting firm.

Trump previously challenged a limited gag order in his civil fraud case using this same method. He won a temporary stay before the full appeals court upheld the gag order in that case.

Oral argument is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

Jury selection for the trial is currently scheduled to get underway April 15 in New York City.