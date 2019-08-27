Judge temporarily blocks Missouri abortion ban from going into effect

Aug 27, 2019, 2:02 PM ET
PHOTO: This file photos shows the outside of the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 30, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions.PlaySaul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH What to know about new abortion restrictions and what that could mean for Roe v. Wade

A Missouri judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a law that would have banned abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

Interested in Abortion Rights?

Add Abortion Rights as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Abortion Rights news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Abortion Rights
Add Interest

The preliminary injunction will be in place until at least the next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

The injunction blocks portions of a law that was signed by the governor earlier this year.

(MORE: Missouri Senate passes sweeping anti-abortion bill )

"What little abortion access in Missouri is left, will stay in place for the time being," said Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

PHOTO: This file photos shows the outside of the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 30, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
This file photos shows the outside of the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 30, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions.

"In the meantime, we cannot ignore the part of this law that remains in place, which allows politicians to interfere with the patient-provider relationship," she said in the statement.

This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.