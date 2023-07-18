Judge in Trump classified docs case says she'll make 'prompt ruling' following hearing

U.S. Judge Aileen Cannon did not rule from the bench during Tuesday's hearing.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case said that she would make a "prompt ruling" following Tuesday's hearing.

U.S. Judge Aileen Cannon did not rule from the bench during Tuesday's hearing on any matters related to scheduling for motions or delays in the trial.

Trump was charged last month with 37 felony counts over his alleged unlawful retention of classified documents and his alleged efforts to obstruct the government's investigation, while his longtime aide Walt Nauta faces six counts of various obstruction-related offenses. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Thirty-one of the counts against Trump relate to specific documents he's alleged to have unlawfully retained under the Espionage Act, which in the indictment are detailed by the government in broad terms under their specific classification markings, and include a general description of their contents and the dates they were allegedly unlawfully in Trump's custody.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Charlie Riedel/AP

Leading up to Trump's indictment, it was revealed in court filings that the government had taken custody of more than 320 documents with classification markings in Trump's possession, from his first handover of materials to the National Archives in January of 2022, his legal team's response to a subpoena from the DOJ months later, and the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.

All of those documents, comprising thousands of pages, will ultimately be relevant to Trump's case and the discovery process, as the government works to determine what it will share with Trump or Nauta's attorneys -- and ultimately a jury.