Trump seeks lengthy delay of classified docs trial, citing upcoming election

He faces 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials.

In a court filing late Monday night, lawyers for former President Donald Trump called for a lengthy delay of his federal trial on charges related to his handling of classified documents, suggesting it would not be possible to try the case prior to the 2024 election.

Trump's attorneys argue that the extraordinary nature of the case means there should be no reason to expedite the trial.

"Thus, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A), based on the extraordinary nature of this action, there is most assuredly no reason for any expedited trial, and the ends of justice are best served by a continuance," Trump's lawyers wrote.

As a result, the attorneys wrote, "the Court should, respectfully, before establishing any trial date, allow time for development of further clarity as to the full nature and scope of the motions that will be filed, a better understanding of a realistic discovery and pre-trial timeline, and the completion of the security clearance process."

Special council Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case, has not yet responded to the filing.

Former President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Pickens, S.C., on July 1, 2023. Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities.

Last week, Trump's codefendant, longtime aide Walt Nauta, also pleaded not guilty to six counts related to the case, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced Smith's probe as a political witch hunt.