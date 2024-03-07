Judge in Trump's upcoming hush money trial to limit disclosure of jurors' identities

Judge Juan Merchan agreed to the request due to concerns about harassment.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's upcoming hush money trial in New York agreed on Thursday to limit the disclosure of the names and other identifying information of jurors, finding "there is a likelihood of bribery, jury tampering, or of physical injury or harassment of juror(s)."

Judge Juan Merchan's order did not include a ruling on the Manhattan district attorney's request for a limited gag order on the former president.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to get underway March 25 in New York City.

Judge Merchan agreed with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's request, made last month, to prohibit the disclosure of juror names other than to the parties and to counsel, their staff and consultants.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, Mar. 2, 2024. Jay Paul/Reuters

He also limited disclosure of the business or residential address of any prospective or sworn juror to the counsel of record for either party.

Merchan said he agreed there was good cause for a protective order because "the People demonstrate that Defendant has an extensive history of publicly and repeatedly attacking trial jurors and grand jurors."

The former president has denied all wrongdoing in the case.