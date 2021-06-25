Transcript for Annie Farmer details how she was allegedly lured to Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch

Any farmer is one of the underage victims at the center of the criminal case against him and Max. Yeah Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and ABC news first spoke to any farmer in 2019. About her experiences. With Maxwell and Epstein. And about what she says happened to her at his ranch facts. In court filing any says Maxwell repeatedly insisted on giving her own. Friday and I was very aware that the door was open and I couldn't seem to be on times. And then at some point she just. Takes issue down says she you know expose my breath. And I feel uncomfortable at Felix. Asking can probably see me right now and see. He touches me around my income tax but blurring the boundaries of armagh are not normal this is just a situation. I just needed to lake. Just to manage and to go honest everything. She is. Isolated on this ranch in New Mexico she has no way to communicate with and I. She's alone there with two adults she doesn't know. I was in a small. In you know and examines under the covers and add some. Just sort of founded in and present like you know home but the couple. Receiver than waiting for me into agreed. You got it to me like this was one of those under violations it was so clear. But knowing she's there and makes me fuse look at it they're partners like that doesn't make sense. Any says that have seen physically restrained her and started pressing up against stern and she says she was frozen. I'm Larry. Getting into the engine in a way. I didn't want to admit I was glad it's going. In 2019. Any farmer filed lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein state and you and Max. She eventually accepted an offer from the as the victim's compensation. Which required her to drop the loss. Villain Maxwell's lawyer says city court filings that Maxwell denies she was part of any of the activity at any farmer says took place. Looking back at this season and now it's just so. Clear how old Max I was a really important card. Maker and processed and they work together as a team I think.

