The pop star was arrested in the Hamptons in June.

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving while ability impaired, will appear in drunk driving PSA

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty Friday to a traffic infraction -- driving while ability impaired -- to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons.

Timberlake appeared in person in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday. The judge ordered him to pay a fine and perform community service.

Justin Timberlake, center, walks into court for his arraignment, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Pamela Smith/AP

Timberlake also agreed to appear in a public service announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.

Singer Justin Timberlake arrives to appear in court in Sag Harbor, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2024. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Timberlake was leaving a hotel in June when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane.

The officer smelled booze on the pop star's breath, and police noted he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, according to a police report. Timberlake also had slow speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the criminal complaint.

Justin Timberlake appears in a mugshot from Sag Harbor Village Police Department after being arrested June 18, 2024. Sag Harbor Village Police Department

Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink, the complaint said.

The singer is currently on his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour." His next concert is Sept. 28 in Newark, New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.