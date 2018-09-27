Kavanaugh confirmation hearing captivates the nation, world

Sep 27, 2018, 3:46 PM ET
PHOTO: People rallying against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh watch testimony from Christine Blasey Ford on a smartphone inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington.PlayDrew Angerer/Getty Images
There was only so much space for members of the public to attend Christine Blasey Ford's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee but her words resonated across the country and around the world.

Ford testified for hours in Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

People were seen watching on their phones or gathering at local bars to tune in.

Federal employees, like the rest of Washington, D.C., were so glued to their computers that the Department of Housing and Urban Development at one point directed its employees to stop watching the hearing on their work computers because it was overwhelming the agency's networks.

Others stopped what they were doing to watch televisions in buildings like the ABC News headquarters in New York.

Televisions in restaurants and bars that usually show sports or scripted shows instead aired the hearing.

Students in high schools, colleges and law schools were pictured watching the hearing as Ford testified.

The hearing was a top story on many international news sites and was carried live on British television stations BBC and Sky News.

