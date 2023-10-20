Kenneth Chesebro takes last-minute plea deal, agrees to testify in Georgia election case

A key defendant among the 19 charged, Chesebro agreed to testify in the case.

Kenneth Chesebro, a key co-defendant in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case, has taken a last-minute plea deal in which he has agreed to testify in the case.

Chesebro will plead guilty to a single felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing of false documents and receive five years' probation and a $5,000 fine, in exchange for agreeing to testify and provide documents and evidence.

The agreement is the first felony plea deal among the 19 defendants in the case. Two other defendants have also taken deals.

Chesebro's deal comes after the jury selection process in his case had already gotten underway Friday.

Chesebro, an attorney, was facing seven counts after prosecutors said he drafted a strategy to use so-called "alternate electors" to prevent Joe Biden from receiving 270 electoral votes in the 2020 election, according to the Fulton County DA's indictment.

The plea comes a day after former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell took a plea deal in which she received probation in exchange for agreeing to testify.

Powell and Chesebro were both originally scheduled to go to trial next week after both demanded speedy trials.

Kenneth Chesebro is seen in a mugshot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, Aug. 23, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Chesebro, according to sources, last month rejected a similar plea deal with the state, ABC News was first to report.

Powell, Chesebro, Trump, and 16 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall last month took a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to tampering with voting machine equipment and received probation in exchange for agreeing to testify at the trial of other co-defendants.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.