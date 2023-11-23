Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency over train derailment, chemical spill

Information on what the train was carrying wasn’t immediately available.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Rockcastle County following a multi-car train derailment on Wednesday that his office said resulted in a chemical spill.

Information on what the train was carrying wasn’t immediately available.

According to the governor’s office, via X (formally known as Twitter), at least one home was evacuated, with teams working to evacuate more.

"By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe," the governor said in a statement. "Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond."

U.S. Route 25 was blocked in both directions in the area due to the derailment, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet 8, said in a post on Facebook.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Maci Smith contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.