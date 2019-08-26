Where to try KFC's new plant-based fried chicken

Aug 26, 2019, 1:53 PM ET
PHOTO: This undated product image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken.PlayKFC via AP
Kentucky fried -- not -- chicken?

The fast-food chain announced Monday that it is testing new meatless products of its famed chicken.

KFC tweeted the news on Monday that it will work with Beyond Meat to create the plant-based fried chicken.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC wrote.

The new fare will be available on Tuesday while supplies last at KFC locations in the Atlanta area.