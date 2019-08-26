Kentucky fried -- not -- chicken?

The fast-food chain announced Monday that it is testing new meatless products of its famed chicken.

It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk — KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019

KFC tweeted the news on Monday that it will work with Beyond Meat to create the plant-based fried chicken.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC wrote.

The new fare will be available on Tuesday while supplies last at KFC locations in the Atlanta area.