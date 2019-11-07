At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Church's Chicken in San Diego on Wednesday night.

The incident began when a customer got into an argument with employees at the fast-food chain's location in San Diego's Otay Mesa West neighborhood.

The customer then took out a handgun and opened fire inside the restaurant, killing an employee and wounding two others, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

The suspect fled the scene in a light blue sedan and is still at large, police said.

Authorities have released an image of his vehicle.

Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

The suspect is described as a tall black man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and a blue Chargers beanie, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.