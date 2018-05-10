Kimmel: North Korea detainees 'in for some shock' with Trump meeting

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with three American men who have been detained in North Korea on Thursday, and Jimmy Kimmel said they might be in for a big surprise when they arrive.

"The president is up way past his bedtime tonight. He is at Andrews Air Force base waiting to greet the three American detainees who were released by North Korea today after months in confinement," Kimmel, host of "Live," said. "Boy, these guys are in for some shock when they're met at the airport by president Trump. 'Whoa, wait. President Who? When did this happen?'"

Kimmel said he had high hopes for the detainees, noting that it had been a while since "the last time Trump brought a prisoner back."

"This is a major diplomatic win for the president," Kimmel said. "You know, the last time Trump brought a prisoner back from a foreign country, she became first lady and that worked out great."

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Trump announced the forthcoming release via Twitter on Wednesday, revealing the men would fly home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who had just wrapped up a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president praised the rogue nation for freeing the "hostages.

"I appreciate Kim Jong Un for doing this," Trump said. "Looking forward to greeting the Hostages (no longer) at 2:00 A.M."