Knife attack on Jewish family in New York being investigated as possible bias crime, police say

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the attack, police said.

An Orthodox Jewish couple visiting New York City with their toddler were all slashed by a man with a knife in what police are investigating as a possible bias crime.

The attack occurred Wednesday evening, shortly before 6 p.m. local time, in lower Manhattan, police said. A 22-year-old man was slashed in the head, a 23-year-old woman was slashed on the lip, and a 1-year-old boy was slashed on the chin, police said.

The family, who were visiting from Belgium, declined medical attention.

A suspect in the attack, Darryl Jones, 30, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. The suspect was allegedly ranting during the attack, sources said. A knife was recovered, police said.

Jones, of Manhattan, has been charged with three counts of assault, assault on a person less than 7 years old, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police have deemed the attack a possible bias incident, and the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, authorities said.

Jones was released from state prison in February after serving nine years for charges that included attempted murder and attempted assault.

The charges stemmed from an August 2011 attack and robbery in his apartment building, in which authorities say Jones punched, kicked and hit a 50-year-old man and then threw him down several flights of stairs.

The victim sustained a broken eye socket and three broken ribs, and his cell phone and wallet were stolen, police said.

Jones is on parole until 2026. It is unclear if he has an attorney.